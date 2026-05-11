‘Pushing Daisies’ Star Still Wants to Return for a Revival

Nearly two decades after Pushing Daisies left the air, one of its stars says he is still eager to revisit the whimsical world of the cult-favorite fantasy series.

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Actor Lee Pace, who played pie-maker Ned on the ABC drama, recently said he would “love” to return if creator Bryan Fuller succeeds in launching a long-discussed third season. In an interview with Comic Book, Pace said he and Fuller have already discussed potential story ideas for the revival.

“I’ve talked to Bryan about what his story is, and it sounds super fun,” Pace told the outlet while promoting the latest season of Invincible. He also reflected warmly on his experience filming the original show, calling it “a really important time” in his life.

Pace added that reuniting with the cast and crew would feel like “a dream,” and he expressed hope that Fuller can secure support for the project. “So I hope he succeeds.”

Fans Would Love A Third Season Of ‘Pushing Daisies’

Fuller first revealed in late 2025 that he had developed a pitch for a third season and said the entire main cast was interested in returning. However, the revival still lacks an official network or streaming home. Reports suggest production costs remain a major obstacle because of the show’s elaborate visual style and effects-heavy storytelling.

Originally airing from 2007 to 2009, Pushing Daisies built a devoted fan base despite its short run. The series followed Ned, a pie-maker with the supernatural ability to bring the dead back to life with a touch. The show combined romance, mystery, and dark comedy with a colorful fairy-tale aesthetic that critics widely praised.

The series earned 17 Primetime Emmy nominations and won seven awards during its run. Critics also embraced the show, with both seasons receiving strong scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans have continued campaigning for a revival since the show’s cancellation in 2008. Online reactions to Pace’s latest comments reflected ongoing enthusiasm, with many viewers calling the possibility of a third season a dream come true and urging studios to move forward with the project.