pulitzer-prize-winner-peter-arnett-dies-cause-of-death-revealed.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Peter Arnett, known for his coverage of numerous conflicts, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Arnett, who reported on the Vietnam War through the Gulf Wars, died on December 17. The 91-year-old’s death from prostate cancer was announced by his family. His son, Andrew Arnett, told CNN that the prolific journalist passed away surrounded by family and friends.

Arnett, born on November 13, 1934, in Riverton, New Zealand, gained recognition as a wire-service correspondent covering the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1975. He earned the 1966 Pulitzer Prize for international reporting for his coverage with The Associated Press.

Arnett worked with the AP until 1981, when he joined the newly launched CNN. He later gained prominence for his 1991 Gulf War coverage for CNN. Arnett and his team were among the last foreign journalists reporting from Baghdad after Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein expelled most international media.

CNN’s Peter Arnett reports from a Baghdad air raid shelter hit by Allied bombs on February 13, 1991. Arnett reported from within Iraq throughout the war, as CNN was the only TV news outlet to remain in the country during the conflict’s first nights. (Photo by CNN via Getty Images)

Arnett also conducted exclusive and controversial interviews with Saddam Hussein and future 9/11 planner Osama bin Laden.

Peter Arnett’s Journalism Career Beyond CNN

Arnett’s career faced challenges, including his resignation from CNN in 1999 after a false report claimed deadly nerve gas was used in Laos in 1970 on American soldiers who had deserted. Although Arnett only narrated the TV segment, the retracted story significantly damaged his career.

In 2003, Arnett reappeared on NBC and National Geographic to report on the second Gulf War in Iraq. However, he was fired after criticizing the U.S. war strategy during an interview with Iraqi state TV.

He later covered wars for media outlets in Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and Belgium.

In 2007, he began teaching journalism at Shantou University in China and retired to Southern California in 2014.

Arnett published his memoir, Live From the Battlefield: From Vietnam to Baghdad, 35 Years in the World’s War Zones, in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Nguyen, and their children, Elsa and Andrew.