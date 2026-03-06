Public School Holds Mandatory Assembly for Rap Legend’s Religious Lecture, Drawing Serious Backlash

A rap legend’s recent guest appearance at a Tennessee school to deliver a mandatory religious lecture is raising more than a few eyebrows.

Rapper Project Pat visited Haywood High School in Memphis in December to speak at a mandatory student assembly, according to local outlet Fox 13.

Per a statement from the nonprofit Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), an announcer introduced the 53-year-old “Gorilla Pimp” rapper by asking students to identify as Christian or Muslim before leading them in prayer.

The FFRF alleged that Project Pat (real name Patrick Earl Houston) led the audience in prayer, spoke about God, and expressed his hope that students would accept Jesus as their savior.

“He concluded the assembly by distributing ‘The Tongue: A Creative Force’ by Charlie Capps, an overtly proselytizing book,” the foundation claimed.

The nonprofit contacted the Haywood County School District, stating that the assembly violated students’ First Amendment rights by subjecting them to “school-sponsored religious exercise and coercive proselytization.”

“Students cannot simply leave the assembly without risking disciplinary action, nor is it reasonable to expect students to recognize their constitutional rights are being violated and dissent,” FFRF legal fellow Charlotte Gude wrote to the superintendent.

Nonprofit Points Out That the Event May Have Marginalized Nonreligious Students and Staff

The organization said the event marginalized nonreligious students and staff, as well as those of other faiths.

“Allowing guest speakers, such as Project Pat, to proselytize during mandatory school events sends a clear message of exclusion to students who do not share those beliefs,” FFRF insisted. “Even if an opt-out had been offered, which does appear to have been the case, voluntariness does not excuse a constitutional violation. Public schools may not sponsor or endorse religious messages, particularly when more than half of Generation Z is non-Christian, including the 43 percent that is nonreligious.”

Meanwhile, a Facebook post from the event praised the “Cheese and Dope” rapper for making an appearance at the school, claiming the lecture will “inspire long after today.”

“Thank you for this! So many students needed to hear this!” one comment gushed under the post.

However, according to FFRF, the school district agreed to be more careful about future guest speakers. Superintendent Amie Marsh responded that Haywood County Schools did not intend to violate students’ rights and will prescreen guest speakers in the future.