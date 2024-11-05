Protestors Gather Outside Church Linked to Mica Miller Investigation Days After FBI Searches Pastor’s Home

On Sunday, supporters of Mica Miller protested outside the Myrtle Beach church of her estranged pastor husband.

Crowds gathered across the street from Solid Rock Church at The Market Common as FBI agents conducted a search of the North Carolina home of Pastor John-Paul Miller on Friday.

Protestors gather at John-Paul Miller's church after FBI investigation of pastor's home after death of wife Mica Miller https://t.co/gx3kwTdQx8 pic.twitter.com/F88DeYJ51K — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) November 4, 2024

It remains unclear whether John-Paul Miller, 45, was present at the pulpit. However, police were stationed nearby, amidst barricades established around the property’s perimeter. The white “Solid Rock” lettering that once adorned the church’s distinctive orange sign has been removed.

Protesters were dressed in purple and held signs reading “Justice for Mica,” referencing John-Paul’s estranged wife, who authorities say died by suicide in April.

The case garnered nationwide attention due to allegations that Mica Miller suffered abuse at the hands of her husband prior to her death.

Federal Authorities Searched the Home of Pastor John-Paul Miller

On Friday, federal authorities conducted an extensive investigation at the Miller’s home on Coldwater Circle in the Azalea Lakes community, concluding just before 5 p.m. During their search, officials were observed removing various items from the residence. These items included boxes, a computer monitor, and what appeared to be an external hard drive.

Feds bringing boxes inside the home of John-Paul Miller as they continue their search of the residence. Miller is NOT inside, we are told. #JohnPaulMiller #MicaMiller pic.twitter.com/pT5GtffVE0 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) November 1, 2024

The home is part of Solid Rock Ministries’ extensive real estate portfolio, valued at $5.59 million. It was transferred to Miller in December 2023, per Greensboro, North Carolina outlet Fox 8.

Neighbors reported that authorities informed them of their presence at the residence to execute a search warrant. They also mentioned that Miller was not home at the time investigators arrived.

In the months before her death, Mica, 30, reportedly contacted the police multiple times with serious allegations against her husband. She accused him of slashing her tires, placing a tracking device on her car, and hospitalizing her against her will. She also claimed he had “groomed” her when she was just 10 and he was an adult.

John-Paul Miller has strongly denied any allegations of grooming and abuse. He emphasized that he was hundreds of miles away on the day she took her own life. So far, he has not been accused or charged by the authorities.