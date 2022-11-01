Have A Double Lip Line? This Genius Lip Lining Trick Is A Complete Game Changer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There is no denying the power of the perfect lipstick shade to give you a serious mood boost. Whether you lean towards a fiery red, love bold purples and blues, or choose shades more au naturel, adding a bit of definition on the lips helps any makeup look feel complete.

Yet for some of us, applying lipstick and a corresponding lip liner can just feel off. While other women seem to get an envy-worthy pout, you might feel highlighting your lips somehow feels like “too much” on your face.

If that’s the case, you could be dealing with something called a “double lip line.”

A double lip line happens when you have a prominent vermilion border. This is the line just above the portion that connects the lip tissue to the rest of your face.

In effect, it looks like the border of your lip and the skin just above it are two separate lines. Think of celebs like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and SZA—they all have noticeable double lip lines.

RELATED: Here’s How To Find The Perfect Nude Lipstick No Matter Your Skin Tone

If you avoid lip liner altogether or place your lip liner on the vermilion border, the result can make your lips look larger and less contained. Luckily, TikTok creator @sola_victoria has the perfect tip.

“I’m going to basically line the inner perimeter of my lipline. By doing this on the inside, I’m less likely to make my lips look bigger because my lips are already full,” Śola said in her TikTok video, which has over 78K views.

So simple, yet the difference is quite noticeable!

In her video, Śola chose a neutral shade lip liner that is similar to her skin tone. In a note on the video, she detailed “using a liner color that is on your undertone range but deeper in a good start.”

Śola opted to use a NYX slim lip pencil, widely regarded among many makeup enthusiasts as a great, affordable liner that goes on smoothly and provides natural-looking definition.

To complete your look, simply fill in with your lipstick of choice. We’re personally big fans of Maybelline’s Super Stay Ink Crayon Lipstick, which one Suggest editor has ranked as her top long-lasting lipstick. Both smudge and transfer-resistant, the creamy matte crayon also comes in over 30 stunning shades.

If you don’t follow Śola, she is a great add. Her channel is full of helpful beauty videos, especially for beginners. Her tutorials are approachable and easy to follow, and she always provides great context (like her definition of a double lip line). We highly recommend!

More From Suggest