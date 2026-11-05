Prominent TV Actor’s Secret Divorce, Financial Issues Revealed

Breaking Bad star Dean Norris and his wife Bridget Norris are getting a divorce. And they are dealing with pretty significant financial struggles as well.

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TMZ obtained court documents showing that Bridget Norris filed for divorce in Riverside County, California in 2025. She cited “irreconcilable differences.” The couple married on Oct. 27, 2001, and their date of divorce is listed as Jan. 15, 2025.

They share five children, including two minors, 17-year-old Zoe and 16-year-old Dean.

In her filing, Bridget asked for joint legal and physical custody of the minor children. She also asked for spousal support and wants the court to determine their rights to any property acquired during the marriage.

Honoree Dean Norris (R) and Bridget Norris attend the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on Jan. 9, 2014. (Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety)

According to People, Dean Norris responded to the divorce in May 2025. The divorce has not been finalized yet. Most recently, his attorney proposed a motion to be relieved as counsel on Sept. 30.

TMZ also reported that the estranged couple are in the middle of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy for their Temecula, California restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, which they purchased in 2022.

In the bankruptcy documents, Dean Norris said the restaurant had a $1 million decline in revenue from 2024 to 2025. The company said it has $100k to $500k in assets but between $1 million and $10 million in liabilities.