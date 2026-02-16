Producer of Hit Millennial Comedy and Horror Movies Died of Stroke and Cancer Complications: Brad Luff Was 60

Brad Luff, a veteran Hollywood film producer and executive behind a string of popular comedy films, has died at the age of 60.

Luff passed away on December 12, 2025, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He struggled with health issues that included a serious stroke and cancer complications. His friend David Kingsdale confirmed his passing to The Wrap.

Luff’s death marks the end of a career that spanned multiple decades and crossed comedy and horror genres alike. He gained particular recognition for his work as a producer on the cult comedy Saving Silverman and as an executive producer on action-thriller titles like Parker.

According to a GoFundMe, Luff’s health began to deteriorate this past summer when he suffered a “sudden and serious” stroke. He was unable to speak and had limited mobility on one side of his body.

The campaign documented the severity of his condition and the support he received from the industry community. Despite periods of encouraging recovery, his battle with cancer and the effects of the stroke ultimately proved overwhelming.

Brad Luff Was A Talented Director

Industry insiders remember Luff as a passionate and supportive figure who helped shepherd a variety of projects from development into production. After graduating from UCLA’s class of 1985, Luff initially worked in entertainment banking before transitioning fully into film production.

He served in executive roles at several studios and production companies, including Original Film, Morgan Creek, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group, and affiliations with Dimension Films, Universal, and Warner Bros. during his career.

During his tenure as an executive, Luff was involved with films such as the slasher hit Urban Legend and helped develop sequels for established franchises. His humor-leaning credits and genre versatility made him a well-known figure among producers and creative teams.

Luff is survived by his wife, Natalia, his children, Isabella and Jack, his sister Cindy, and his mother Ellen. Tributes from colleagues highlighted both his professional acumen and his warm personality. Many noted that he was “one of the good ones.”