‘Prison Break’ Reboot Officially Happening — But It Won’t Be on Fox

A Prison Break reboot is busting out of development… but it’s locking itself into a new network.

Variety reports that the revival will be on Hulu, which gave a series order for the show after funding a pilot episode.

The new Prison Break cast includes Emily Browning as Cassidy, Drake Rodger as Tommy, Lukas Gage as Jackson, and Clayton Cardenas as Michael “Ghost.” It also features JR Bourne as Junior, Georgie Flores as Andrea, and Myles Bullock as Darius “Red.”

Dawn Olmstead, an executive producer on the original series, will also return for the reboot.

The ‘Prison Break’ Reboot Will Be Set in the Same Universe as the Original Series

The new show, set in the original series’ world, introduces new characters and a storyline. Its official logline states, “An ex-soldier turned corrections officer (Browning) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves.”

The reboot’s series order follows the 2017 airing of the final episodes of the original series, which starred Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell. Notably, that fifth and final season on Fox came eight years after its fourth season had concluded in 2009.

In the original series, Miller played Michael Scofield, who deliberately got himself imprisoned to help his incarcerated brother, Lincoln (Purcell), escape death row and prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, years after the final season aired, Miller, who publicly came out as gay in 2013, explained why he would not return to Prison Break.

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he wrote on Instagram in 2020, per PEOPLE. “Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

“So. No more Michael,” Miller added. “If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…That’s your work.”

The show also produced a TV movie, The Final Break, and a low-budget mobile phone spinoff, “Prison Break: Proof of Innocence.” It also inspired a video game, online webisodes, a magazine, and a novel.