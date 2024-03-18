Princess Diana’s Brother Compares Kate Middleton’s Situation to ‘Dangerous’ Attention Around Late Sister

There has been a lot of controversy involving Kate Middleton as of late. It started when she underwent surgery for an undisclosed issue. Following the surgery, many began to speculate about the status of her health.

Ever since then, there has been a media firestorm surrounding her. While some may chalk it up to reporters doing their jobs, others can see the danger in the overwhelming amount of coverage. Especially given that the paparazzi played a role in the car crash that led to Princess Diana’s death.

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer says he believes the coverage today with Middleton isn’t as bad as it was with Diana.

“No, I think it was more dangerous back in the day,” he said.

“If I look back to ‘97 and Diana’s death, I think that was so shocking. The circumstance of her death was so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do.”

Middleton Compared to Diana Amid Photo Fiasco

Middleton has not been in the public eye much since the procedure. In addition, she is not performing her royal duties. Still, this is not the first time in recent months that Kate Middleton has been compared to Princess Diana.

Things went haywire when she posted a family picture with her and her three children. The photo appears altered with photo editing software. Rumors say that she used a Vogue cover from 2016 to edit the family photo.

Amid the scandal involving the altered image, Middleton’s health has also been affected. And her demeanor has led to comparisons to the late Princess Diana.

“Royal insiders fear Kate Middleton’s Photoshop scandal is taking a toll on her recovery from the abdominal surgery which has sidelined her from royal duties — and made her health the focus of intense speculation,” Page Six wrote.

Meghan Markle Gets Candid With Oprah

One of the reasons Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split from the family was because of race. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that there were concerns from some members of the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

“That was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” Meghan said in the interview.

“They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”