Prince William’s Billionaire Friend Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53, Cause of Death Revealed

Sunjay Kapur, a longtime friend of Prince William, has passed away suddenly at the age of 53.

The billionaire businessman and chairman of global car parts company Sona Comstar collapsed and died during a polo match in England on Thursday, according to The Mirror.

Kapur, the former husband of Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, was stung by a bee on his mouth, which led to anaphylactic shock and caused his heart to stop, the outlet reported.

Internal stings can be dangerous, causing swelling, blocked airways, and a sudden drop in blood pressure that may lead to cardiac arrest.

Hours before his death, the Indian-born businessman, who studied in the UK, honored the victims of Thursday’s Air India plane crash, which killed 241 people.

“Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad,” Kapur wrote on X. “My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

Tributes Pour in for Sunjay Kapur

Kapur’s death deeply impacted Britain’s polo community and India’s high society, with many taking to social media to share their tributes.

“Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England. A terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues,” Author and actor Suhel Seth wrote on X.

Sona Comstar, Kapur’s company, also released a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur. He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight, and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company,” the company wrote, per The Mirror.

Kapur was a regular on the polo circuit and often mingled with royals. He frequently participated in exclusive matches across the UK and played alongside members of the royal family, including Prince William, 42.

Kapur was previously married to actress Kapoor, and they have two children, Samaira and Kiaan. The couple divorced in 2016 after 13 years of marriage.

During their tense breakup, Kapoor filed a domestic violence claim, stating he once left to play polo with the royal family while their son was sick.

Kapur later married former model Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple welcomed their son, Azarias, in 2018.