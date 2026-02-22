Prince Harry ‘Testing the Waters for Peace’ With Royal Family, Report Claims

Prince Harry has reportedly shifted his approach toward reconciliation with his estranged family.

Videos by Suggest

Royal sources and experts spoke to Radar Online about Prince Harry’s effort to reconcile with his brother ahead of his ascension to the throne.

Apparently, the Duke of Sussex is “testing the waters for peace” with senior members of the British royal family ahead of a potential UK return later this year. The sources describe a “carefully timed diplomacy mission and battle plan” that Harry is quietly pursuing as part of broader efforts to ease long-standing tensions.

Insiders reported that Harry, 41, has been mapping out his 2026 strategy with an eye on next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, viewing it as a potential stage for a symbolic reconciliation moment.

One source said that staging a public appearance alongside William and other family members could signal to the world that the rift that has divided them in recent years might finally be softening.

A palace aide said, “It feels like Harry is testing the waters for peace. The Invictus Games in Birmingham is set to be key as his olive branch moment – something symbolic but safe, under the banner of a cause everyone can support.”

Princes Harry And William Have Had A Strained Relationship For Years Now

Since the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and later relocated to the United States, Harry’s relationship with William hasn’t exactly been great.

Their public feud has played out over media interviews, a bestselling memoir, and a Netflix documentary. If I’m to be cynical, I might suggest that Harry has finally wrung the feud with his family for all it’s worth. With no other way to monetize the drama, what use is it?

According to the report, Harry has also initiated quiet communications with his father, King Charles III.

Despite these reported behind-the-scenes moves, there are signs that public reconciliation remains far from certain. A royal source said, “So far, there’s no real indication that William wants to reopen that door.”