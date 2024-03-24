Prince Harry Reportedly Learned of Kate Middleton’s Cancer Diagnosis on TV

Prince Harry allegedly missed the Royal memo of Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis before its public disclosure.

“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan [Markle],” The Times of London wrote yesterday.

“Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations. It is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”

When requested for a comment, a spokesperson from Kensington Palace remained discreet with the outlet. “We do not comment on private conversations,” they told The Times.

Harry and Meghan issued a statement of solidarity shortly following Kate’s video announcement of her diagnosis. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family. [We] hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the couple said.

Prince Harry Reportedly Reached Out to His Brother and Kate Middleton Upon Learning the News

Prince Harry purportedly contacted his estranged brother, Prince William, upon learning about Kate Middleton’s diagnosis last Friday. “Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer,” ITV’s Chris Ship wrote on X at the time.

“Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”

Two months following her scheduled abdominal surgery and withdrawal from public responsibilities, Kate finally revealed her cancer diagnosis in a video shared on social media, putting an end to the widespread speculation.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” Kate explained in the video. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

She continued, “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy. I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

“This, of course, came as a huge shock. William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Married in 2011, William and Kate have three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“I am well and getting stronger every day. [I’m] focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits,” Kate insisted. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”