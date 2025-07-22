Prince Harry and Prince William’s Cousin Found Dead

A cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William was found dead at her family’s UK home earlier this month.

Rosie Roche, the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, passed away in Norton, near Malmesbury, Wailt, on Jul. 14. She was 20 years old. In her obituary, Rosie was described as a darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa Roche, an incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, and a granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.

According to the US Sun, Roche was discovered by her mother and sister with a firearm nearby her. She had been packing for a trip she was taking with some friends.

An inquest has been opened into Roche’s shocking death at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court. However, it has been adjourned until Oct. 25.

Speaking out about the death of Prince Harry and Prince William’s cousin, area coroner Grant Davies told the media outlet that law enforcement has “deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement.”

Prince Harry and Prince William’s Cousin Had Been Studying English Literature at Nearby College at the Time of Death

Roche had been studying English Literature at Durham University at the time of her death. Professor Wendy Powers, Principal of Durham University’s College, issued a statement.

“University College staff and students are extremely saddened by the tragic death of Rosie Roche,” Powers’ statement reads. “Rosie had settled into the University and College beautifully and had lots of friends.”

The statement further reads, “She was loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry, and travel, among many other talents. She will be sorely missed.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Rosie’s family and friends,” Powers then added. “And we’re offering support to those affected at this extremely difficult time.”

Roche’s death notably comes more than one year after the husband of Lady Gabriella and Pippa Middleton’s former boyfriend, Thomas Kingston, died. He was 45 years old.

Kingston’s was described as “impulsive” and “unexpected at a pre-inquest review. He reportedly died from “catastrophic head injury,” with a gun also near his body. He had died inside his parents’ home in the Cotwolds.

Lady Gabriella, who is a second cousin of King Charles, broke her silence about Kingston’s death in late 2024. According to The Telegraph, Lady Gabriella believed her husband’s “impulsive action” was likely triggered by the medication he had been taking weeks leading up to his death. Further details about his death have not been released.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.