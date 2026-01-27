Prince Harry Reponds to President Trump’s Questions About NATO Alliance’s Role After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

Following President Trump’s claims about NATO’s alliance role after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Prince Harry delivers a personal message to the world leader about the support the U.S. received from its allies after the historic event.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview, Trump spoke about the NATO alliance, stating that the U.S. has taken the most burden of supporting allies in the past.

“We have never really asked anything of them,” he said. “You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that. And they did — they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

The remarks prompted Prince Harry to publicly speak out against President Trump in a statement to Fox News Digital. He pointed out that the alliance invoked Article 5 of the defense clause, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all.

“In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first — and only — time in history,” the statement reads. “It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call.”

Prince Harry then spoke about his personal experience of being deployed to Afghanistan to fight alongside the Americans.

“I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed,” he continued. “Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.”

The royal encouraged President Trump to be accurate and respectful when it came to the NATO alliance. “Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”

Prince Harry Makes Bold Statement Against President Trump Months After the World Leader Almost Deported Him

Prince Harry’s NATO statement comes just months after President Trump spoke about deporting the royal back to England.

Before taking office for his second term, Trump had stated that he wanted to deport the prince after his immigration status was questioned. This was due to the royal being accused of concealing past illegal drug use.

In response to the allegations, Trump stated that if he became president, he wouldn’t protect Harry.

“I wouldn’t protect him,” he further explained, “He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”

Trump also spoke about Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

“I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose,” Trump said after claiming the royal is being “whipped” by his wife.

President Trump has since walked back his claims that he would deport Prince Harry.