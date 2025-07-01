prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-are-making-some-major-changes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeking to have the same lifestyle they had when they were working senior royals.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now revamping their staff to make it more like the “hierarchical system” that Prince Harry is accustomed to. One of their employees, communications strategist Mereditch Kendall Maines, is already being compared to Sir Clive Alderton, the private secretary of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Maines has a team of 11 and operates out of Montecito, California, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside. The team will also work in the UK. The operation will notably run separately from the couple’s nonprofit, Archewell.

As part of the revamp, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also expanding their staff and workload. They will both have their own chief of staff. Prince Harry will be launching his own commercial venture, and Markle’s lifestyle business, As Ever, will be expanding its product range.

Source Claims the ‘Royal Household-Style Structure’ Will Give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a ‘Streamline Framework’ They’ve Been Missing

A source close to the couple spoke to the Daily Mail about the staff revamps and work expansions.

“A Royal Household-style structure will give them both a streamlined framework that has been missing since they left the Royal Family,” the insider shared. “The recent polling showing that [Harry] is one of the lowest-regarded royals means he has at last conceded there’s nowhere to go but up.”

The source then pointed out, “There’s humility there. It’s time to streamline his operation and find a new way to getting his message across. Service above oneself is the cornerstone of everything he does.”

The couple has let go of their communications chiefs, Charlie Gipson and Kyle Boulia, as part of the revamping.

Maines issued a statement about Gipson and Boulia’s departures. “As the Duke and Duchess’s business and philanthropic interests grow, I have made the strategic decision to move toward a more traditional communications structure of specialist agency support.”

“Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight,” she continued. “Operating across five different time zones will give international media and stakeholders better access.”

She also noted the restructuring will provide faster response times to inquiries. However, the couple continues to be criticized.

“Meghan and Harry always blame everyone else and never themselves,” another source told The Sun. “No one ever seems to be good enough for them, and yet they fail to understand why things don’t change.”

The Telegraph also reported that six staff members have left, quit, or have been fired in recent days. Former employees have previously said Markle has an “abrasive” management style. She has been accused of being a “demon” who had “psycho moments” as a boss.