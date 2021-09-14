Prince Charles Thinks Being King’s A ‘Difficult Task,’ Will Abdicate To Make Room For Prince William?

A new report claims Prince Charles is considering abdicating the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in order for his son Prince William to become King. The “difficult task” ahead of Charles as King is the reason why he’d rather the responsibility of rule go to William, a former associate of Princess Diana explained. That, along with the current scandals plaguing him, has made the idea of being a monarch less than appealing, but we’ll take a deeper look to figure out what’s really going on.

Princess Diana’s former voice coach, who worked for the late royal for two years, discussed Prince Charles’ alleged intentions when it comes to the throne with The Sun. Stewart Pearce told the outlet Charles “may not take the throne, he may hand it to his young son.”

Prince Charles’ Supposed Reason For Passing On Monarchy

Pearce went on to note that Prince William, Charles’ elder son, had been a “part of the conversation” since he was only about 11 or 12-years-old. As for Charles’ reason for stepping aside to let his son rule in his stead, Pearce’s explanation is stunning in its simplicity. “He doesn’t want to do it,” Pearce succinctly explained, adding, “such a difficult task.”

Rumor has circulated for years that Prince Charles will abdicate the throne following the death of his mother, the ruling monarch. As the heir in line to the throne, Charles will become King the moment Queen Elizabeth passes and the only way for Prince William to rule instead would be if Charles gave up the throne, which he has never publicly mentioned.

What’s Really Happening In The Line Of Succession

In fact, even if Charles abdicated, parliament would still need to get involved. After all, it’s parliament that oversees the process of succession, so the changeover of power is not guaranteed. According to experts at University College London’s Constitution Unit, “The line of succession is regulated by parliament (as in the Act of Succession 1700, and the Succession to the Crown Act 2013); it can be changed only by parliament and cannot be unilaterally altered by the monarch of the day.”

There’s also the fact that Charles has waited over 60 years to be King and might possibly like to sit on the throne for at least a few years before handing the reins over to his son. There have been a lot of reports over the years claiming that Charles planned to take over the throne before his mother’s passing, but none of these rumors have come to pass. Neither have the rumors that Queen Elizabeth wanted to pass Charles over for her grandson, which is simply absurd.

This latest report seems just about as reliable as the others we’ve encountered over the years. A man who hasn’t worked within the royal family in decades, and who worked as a voice coach for a member who passed away, isn’t exactly a great source of information for knowing what’s going on behind the scenes in the family right now.