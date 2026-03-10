President Trump’s Granddaughter Dragged on Social Media After Posting Video of Herself Shopping at Expensive Store With Secret Service

President Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, is facing backlash on social media after she posted a video of herself shopping at an expensive store with her Secret Service detail.

The high school senior took to her YouTube to share the video, titled “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon,” earlier this week. She later changed the title to “I Tried the World’s Most Expensive Grocery Store.”

“If you guys don’t know, Erewhon is the most expensive grocery store pretty much out there,” Kai stated. “Everything’s crazy expensive, so we’re going to get my favorite stuff, even some supplements, wherever it may be. Then we’re going to go home and try it out.”

In the video, Kai is seen walking around the store, looking at and grabbing some items. One of the products she picked up was a store-branded sweater that cost $165.

Responding to the sweater’s high price tag, Kai declared, “I’m like, I’m about to go bankrupt with stuff. I’m going to need to file for bankruptcy.”

Following the shopping trip, Kai revealed her grocery bill total was $233.

Among the items she purchased was the viral Hailey Bieber smoothie for $21 and a $10 lemonade. As she took a sip of the smoothie, Kai declared, “Oh my gosh,” then nodded with approval.

As she was walking outside of the store, the camera shows Kai’s Secret Service detail shutting down the busy street.

“They really laid out the red carpet for you,” her cameraman stated.

To which she replied, “I keep looking for my phone, and you have it.”

Social Media Reacts to the Video

Not long after she posted the video, YouTube users quickly called out Kai.

“Probably one of the most out-of-touch video titles ever,” one YouTuber wrote.

Another YouTuber stated, “I see the dumb doesn’t fall far from the tree at all.”

Other YouTuber users encouraged her to enlist in the military to fight in the Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, X users also shared their reactions to the video.

“That Kai Trump YouTube video is one of the most embarrassing self-owns I have ever seen,” an X user stated. “Her grandfather is crushing the economy and launching illegal wars, and she’s bragging about taking her Secret Service to an expensive grocery store. Just a modern-day ‘let them eat cake’ moment.”

“I don’t know what’s worse. Kai Trump getting only 3.5k likes off of 3.5 million views, or the ratio,” a fellow X user added.