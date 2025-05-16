President Trump’s Daughter Tiffany Welcomes Her First Child

President Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, announced she and her husband, Michael Boulos, welcomed their first child on Thursday.

In her latest social media post, Tiffany shared a sweet photo of her little one’s foot while revealing his name to the world.

“Welcome to the world, our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025.”

Alexander is President Trump’s 11th grandchild.

Tiffany and Michael married at the world leader’s Mar-a-Lago resort in 2022. They were first romantically linked in 2018 and got engaged in 2021.

Tiffany revealed she was expecting a baby boy and hinted at her due date in early April. She celebrated at a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower.

“Such a special day celebrating our very soon to be son!” she wrote. “1 month to go! Thank you to my big sis [Ivanka] for planning the most beautiful baby shower, we love you!”

Tiffany Trump’s Mother, Marla Maples, Publicly Speaks Out About the Birth

President Trump’s ex-wife and Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, also took to social media to celebrate the exciting news.

“God is so good…” Maples wrote in her Instagram Story while sharing Tiffany’s photo. “4:44 AM, our little angel arrived.”

She also shared a photo of Isaiah 44:4. “Thank you, God, for the sweetest blessing, Alexander Trump Boulos, born at 4:44 am.”

Hours later, Maples shared a photo of herself in an elevator as she headed to see her grandson. “On the way back to Baby Boulos. Love my little ones so much.”

President Trump has not released a statement about the birth of his latest grandchild.