President Trump Launches ‘Victory 45 – 47’ Perfume Line

In an interesting move, President Trump launches a perfume line dedicated to his wins during the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections.

“Trump Fragrances are here,” the world leader wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday. They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success – For men and women.”

“Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too,” he continued. “Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning.”

The perfume comes in a bottle shaped like President Trump with his signature on the bottle. The women’s perfume comes in a red box while the men’s is in black.

“Celebrate in Trump style with Victory 47,” the description reads. “A stunning new women’s fragrance inspired by President Trump’s historic win.”

The description continues to point out that the “limited edition, numbered rose gold statue perfume” is “bold, beautiful, and iconic.” Making it “perfect for the Trump fan and collector.”

“With every spray, Victory 47 captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination,” the description adds. “A sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion.”

The men’s fragrance description is similar, but states that the “Victory 47” for men “blends rich, masculine notes with a refined lasting finish.”

“For men who led with strength, confidence, and purpose,” the description adds. “This is more than a cologne; it’s a celebration of resilience and success.”

The price of the new perfume line is $249.

This isn’t the first perfume line that President Trump has released. He also has fragrances called “Trump for Women” and “Trump for Men,” as well as “Victory” perfume and cologne.

Fox News Host Slams President Trump’s New Perfume Line

Shortly after President Trump announced his new perfume line, Fox News host Jessica Tarlov slammed the line as being “gross.”

In a post on X, Tarlov called out the situation. “16 million Americans are about to lose their healthcare, but go buy my gross perfume,” she wrote, mocking the president. The Fox News host was referring to Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which would reportedly strip millions of their healthcare.

Along with his perfume lines, President Trump has also sold sneakers, watches, wine, and meat. According to The Bulwark, he made $2.5 million from his sneakers and fragrances alone.