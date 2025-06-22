president-trump-extends-tiktok-ban-deadline

For the third time since taking office, President Trump has signed an executive order to extend the deadline for the TikTok ban.

In the executive order, President Trump stated that it would further extend the deadline for the TikTok ban to Sept. 17.

“During this period, the Department of Justice shall take no action to enforce the Proteting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Application Act (the ‘Act’) or impose any penalties against any entity for any noncompliance with the Act,” the executive order reads. “including for distributing, maintaining, or updating (or enable the distribution, maintenance, or updating) of any foreign adversary controlled application as defined in the Act.”

According to ABC News, ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, was required by the Act, passed by Congress last year, to either sell its platform or shut it down. The company was initially given until Jan. 19, the day before President Trump’s inauguration, to sell TikTok before it went dark.

Although it went dark for a few hours, Trump delayed the TikTok ban by signing an extension. He signed another extension in April.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt Speaks Out About The TikTok Ban Extension

After President Trump extended the TikTok ban, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt issued a statement about the decision.

“As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark,” Leavitt stated. “This extension will last 90 days, which the administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to u se TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure.”

In March 2025, Trump stated that the U.S. was in talks with four different groups regarding the sale of TikTok.

“We’re dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it,” he said. “All four are good.”

However, he did not include the names of the companies involved in the discussion, nor has he mentioned them since. Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt has expressed interest in buying the platform.

Trump was previously a major critic of TikTok and had wanted to shut the platform during his first administration. He joined the platform in 2024 amid the 2024 presidential campaign.