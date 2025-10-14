President Trump Presents Posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk’s Widow On What Would Have Been the Conservative Pundit’s 32nd Birthday

Honoring one of his well-known supporters, President Trump presented a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika on what would have been the conservative pundit’s 32nd birthday.

During the ceremony, which took place in the White House’s Rose Garden, President Trump spoke about how Charlie Kirk impacted his 2024 presidential campaign.

“He said, ‘You’re gonna win, sir,'” the world leader recalled. “I said, you know, I’m running against 17 senators and a lot of tough people and governors. He said, ‘No, you’re gonna win.”

The president then gave credit to Kirk, noting he “helped make it happen” by mobilizing citizens to vote.”Without him… maybe you’d have Kamala [Harris] standing here today,” Trump said about his democratic opponent. “That would not be good… With his help, in 2024, we won more people than any Republican by far in the history of our country.”

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while debating with students at Utah Valley University. The event was part of his The American Comeback Tour. President Trump was the first to announce Kirk’s passing.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was apprehended a little more than 24 hours after the shooting. President Trump later announced plans to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Kirk’s family.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” he said. “Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erika and his beautiful children ‒ fantastic people they are. We him them greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.”

While speaking to reporters earlier this month, Trump referred to Kirk as a “friend” to him and “all of us.”

“It’s the greatest honor,” Trump said about the Medal of Freedom. “And Erika, his beautiful wife, is going to be here, and a lot of people are gonna be here.”

Charlie Kirk’s Widow Thanks President Trump and Others For Believing In Her Late Husband’s Mission

After being presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of her late husband, Erika Kirk took to the podium to thank those who supported the late Turning Point USA founder’s mission.

“You are the heartbeat of this future movement,” she said. “Everything Charlie built – you guys are the legacy holders of that. You’re living his mission with him… I know that freedom will endure.”

Erika Kirk, wife of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, speaks after U.S. President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14 in Washington, DC (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Thinking about past birthdays she celebrated with Charlie, Erika admitted she didn’t always know what to get him. She noted the medal from President Trump was “the best” Charlie could receive.

“He preferred quiet birthdays,” she pointed out. “I said, ‘Baby, I love your birthday… because it’s the date that the world couldn’t go another day without you.”

Erika went on to add, “[Freedom is] what Charlie fought for until his last breath, and it was written on his chest in those final minutes.”