president-trump-to-honor-charlie-kirk-with-presidential-medal-of-freedom

President Trump announced he will be awarding Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom following the right-wing pundit’s assassination.

While speaking at the 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon, Trump talked about Kirk’s impact on the country.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” he said. “Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erika and his beautiful children ‒ fantastic people they are. We him them greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.”

President Trump further revealed that he will posthumously present Charlie Kirk with the Medal of Freedom, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. It is given to those who have made contributions to the security and national interest of the US.

He told those at the 9/11 memorial event the date of the ceremony honoring Charlie Kirk would be in the near future, but did not give an exact date.

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, has been arrested and taken into custody.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and was an ally of President Trump. The world leader even confirmed Kirk’s death.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “And now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family.”

President Trump also ordered the American flags to be lowered to honor Charlie Kirk.

President Trump Previously Referred to Charlie Kirk As A ‘Martyr for Truth and Freedom’

Hours after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, President Trump released a video paying tribute to the late right-wing influencer.

“He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people,” Trump said about Kirk. “He’s a martyr for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth. Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith. And we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven.”

President Trump then called out the dangers of political disagreements while accusing the “radical left” of being responsible for the shooting.

He also alleged the “radical left” used rhetoric that was directly responsible for the “terrorism” in the US. “It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequences of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year,” Trump added. “In the most hateful and despicable way possible.”







