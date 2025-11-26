president-trump-pardons-turkeys-as-part-of-white-house-thanksgiving-tradition

Keeping with White House Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump pardoned two turkeys, Gobble and Waddle.

Videos by Suggest

During the event, which took place in the White House’s Rose Garden, the world leader saved the turkeys from becoming the main Thanksgiving dish.

“Gobble, I just want to tell you, it is very important, you are hereby unconditionally pardoned. Yeah!” Trump declared. “Praise the Lord. Well done, yeah. Beautiful, that’s very beautiful. The bird is nice. Who’d want to harm this beautiful bird? That’s good, that’s good. Thank you very much.”

Although Waddle was not at the White House Thanksgiving event, President Trump issued the pardon. “We’ll pretend Waddle is here–the gift that they’ve been waiting for. And I’ll move over, and I will just say very nicely, Gobble, you’re pardoned. Come on, let’s say it in front of Gobble. Thank you very much, everybody.”

Meanwhile, Trump stated the price of Thanksgiving meals is lower this year than in 2024. “Walmart announced that the cost of their standard Thanksgiving meal is 25% lower than just one year ago. That’s a big deal.”

He then claimed, “According to the USDA, turkey is down 33% from its Biden-year highs. Potatoes are down 13%. Ham is down 15% compared to last Thanksgiving. So we are down to a level that we haven’t seen in a long time. Egg prices are down 86% since March, and gasoline will soon be hovering around $2 a gallon.”

President Trump Pokes Fun at Biden, Claiming He Would Grant a Pardon to the 2024 Turkeys Due to the Former World Leader Using an Autopen

Meanwhile, President Trump used the opportunity to criticize his predecessor, Joe Biden, by offering to re-pardon the 2024 turkeys.

“He used an autopen last year for the turkeys’ pardon,” Trump claimed. “So I have the official duty to determine, and I have determined that last year’s turkey pardons are totally invalid.”

He further alleged, “The turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year having been located and they were on their way to be processed, in other words, to be killed.”

Trump then said he “stopped that journey” and officially pardoned Peach and Blossom again. “They will not be served for Thanksgiving dinner. We saved them in the nick of time.”