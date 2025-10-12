president-trump-causes-internet-uproar-over-january-6-claim

A late-night Truth Social post from President Trump about the January 6, 2021 Capitol Insurrection has left many Americans confused.

Just a little after midnight on Oct. 12, the world leader claimed that more than 200 Biden FBI agents were involved in the insurrection.

“THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6,” President Trump declared. “If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM – DO SOMETHING!!!”

President Trump makes a false claim that Biden’s FBI agents were placed in the crowd on January 6, 2021 (Photo by President Trump/Truth Social).

However, Trump was president on January 6, 2021. Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States two weeks after the insurrection. Therefore, the FBI was not under his direction at the time of the Capitol attack.

Following his 2020 election loss to Biden, Trump announced a “big protest” in Washington, D.C. on January 6. He stated the purpose of the event was to “build momentum and pressure” to prevent Congress from certifying the election.

After Trump made a speech at the protest, his supporters headed to the U.S. Capitol, smashing windows and breaking into the building. Four people died on January 6. The Washington D.C. medical examiner later revealed that three of these deaths were due to medical emergencies. The fourth death, which was Ashli Babbitt, was a fatal gunshot wound.

Despite the attack, Congress certified the election results.

After his second inauguration, President Trump pardoned 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6 attack.

President Trump Previously Claimed The FBI Had ‘Secretly Placed’ Agents in the January 6 Crowd

Newsweek reported that the Biden FBI claim was made just weeks after President Trump stated the FBI had “secretly placed” 274 agents in the crowd during the insurrection.

When questioned about that remark, current FBI director Kash Patel clarified that “agents were sent into the crowd control mission after the riot was declared by Metro Police.”

Although the White House has not made an official statement about the January 6 claims, deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson released a statement about how the FBI has changed under President Trump’s direction.

“For too long, the FBI has been a deeply politicized organization that has strayed from its core mission of keeping America safe,” Jackson stated. “Under President Trump and Kash Patel’s bold leadership, the administration is returning the agency to its intended mission by rooting out the hyper-politicized elements and restoring integrity.”

Meanwhile, the FBI has denied having any involvement in the January 6 insurrection.