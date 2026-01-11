President Trump Wears ‘Happy’ Pin of Himself Underneath the American Flag

Adding to his “go-to” accessories, President Donald Trump wore a pin resembling a cartoon version of himself.

Videos by Suggest

While meeting with oil and gas executives at the White House last week, the U.S. president was asked by Fox News’ correspondent Peter Doocy about the pin. The accessory appeared below his presidential American flag pin.

“Someone gave me this,” President Trump said about the pin, which featured a cartoon version of himself appearing angry, with brows furrowed and fists at the sides. “That’s called a ‘happy Trump.'”

A detail of US President Donald Trump’s lapel pins are seen during a meeting with US oil companies executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.

However, he then admitted that he is “never happy” and “never satisfied.”

“I will never be satisfied until we make America great again,” President Trump further pointed out. “But we are getting pretty close. This is called a ‘happy Trump.’ Someone gave it to me, and I put it on.”

President Trump Embarrasses Secretary of State Marco Rubio By Reading a Private Note

Meanwhile, President Trump seemingly embarrassed Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the same meeting.

As ConocoPhillips’ Ryan Lance was called to speak, Rubio was seen passing a handwritten note to Trump. While appearing ot look confused, Trump stated, “Marco just gave me a note.”

Upon reading the note out loud, Trump stated, “Go back to Chevron. They want to discuss something. Go back to Chevron.”

Vice President JD Vance appeared to be amused by the moment as he sat laughing on the other side of Trump. Rubio was also seen uncomfortably smiling throughout the situation.

“Go ahead, I’m going back to Chevron,” Trump continued while placing the note down on the table. He then patted Rubio and said, “Thank you, Marco.”

The meeting with oil and gas executives came just days after President Trump ordered the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple was taken from their residence in the early hours of Jan. 3.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro,” Trump stated. “Who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country.”

Trump later stated that the United States would be running Venezuela until further notice.