President Trump’s Granddaughter Says Dating Is ‘Awkward’ Due to the Secret Service Protection

Although she tries to live a semi-normal life, President Trump’s eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, says having an everyday dating life is “awkward” given the U.S. Secret Service’s 24/7 presence.

While appearing on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast this week, Kai discussed trying to be a typical 18-year-old while under the watch of her grandfather’s security detail.

“It’s tough. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t tough,” President Trump’s granddaughter said. “It was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my day. It’s weird when you’re just like hanging out with your friends, a group of girls, and you have like a tall guy standing like three feet behind you. It’s weird.”

“Regarding her dating life, Kai said the security can make things uncomfortable. “To be honest, it’s really awkward when you’re… going on a date with a guy, and they’re two tables behind you. It’s a little weird,” she explained. “But I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I’ve learned, especially in the last year now… [that] yes, they’re following me, but also to focus and pretend like they’re not there.”

Kai Trump is currently a high school senior. She has committed to the University of Miami, where she will be playing golf. She made her LPGA tour debut this past fall. However, she finished last in the 108-player field at 13 per par.

President Trump’s Granddaughter Reveals If She Plans to Go Into Politics

Meanwhile, Kai Trump revealed whether she has any plans to go into politics.

“To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely,” she said. “I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier.”

She then pointed out, “There are a lot of people who get too extreme, and that’s where social media really ties into it because… There’s not a lot of things on social media where it’s very much of the middle, and I think that makes some people crazy and some people buy into it too much.”













