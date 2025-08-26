president-trump-says-those-who-burn-american-flags-will-face-jail-time

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order instructing prosecutors to go after individuals who burn American flags during protests.

Videos by Suggest

In an effort to restore “respect, pride, and sanctity” to the American flag, the world leader announced the new executive order would make it so that protestors could face jail time for burning the flag.

Citing the June 2025 protests in Los Angeles, President Trump stated that protestors were seen burning American flags alongside committing violent acts and other conduct that threatened public safety. Trump claimed burning the flag may incite more violence and riot.

“Such conduct disrespects the sacrifices of Americans who bled for our country,” Trump stated. “And undermines the flag as a symbol that unites and represents all Americans of every background and walk of life.”

Although flag burning is considered protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, Trump’s order acknowledged the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling in the 1989 Texas v. Johnson case. However, it noted that it is possible to prosecute flag burning if it “is likely to incite imminent lawless action” or “fighting words.”

The order also directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to challenge the 1989 Supreme Court decision.

While speaking about the executive order, President Trump talked about the penalty for those caught burning the American flag by noting, “You burn a flag, you get one year in jail. You don’t get 10 years, you don’t get one month. You get one year in jail, and it goes on your record.”

He then noted, “You will see flag burning stopping immediately.”

Man Arrested For Burning an American Flag Near the White House After President Trump Signs the Executive Order

Not long after President Trump signed the executive order, a man was arrested near the White House for burning an American flag.

According to NBC News, federal law enforcement arrested the man, who identified himself as a 20-year combat veteran.

“I’m burning this flag as a protest to that illegal fascist president that sits in that House,” the man stated. He was pointing at the White House from Lafayette Square.

In a statement, the Secret Service confirmed it detained a man around 6:15 p.m. local time for “igniting an object.” He was turned over to the U.S. Park Police.

The Park Police further shared that the man was arrested for violating a statute that prohibits lighting a fire in a public park.