president-trump-addresses-criticism-concerning-his-ai-pope-image

Days after he posted an AI image of himself as the pope, President Trump addressed criticism concerning the controversial photo.

While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, the world leader said he knew nothing about the AI photo.

“I had nothing to do with it,” he claimed. “Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope, and they put it out on the internet. That’s not me that did it, I have no idea where it came from, maybe it was AI, but I know nothing about it, I just saw it last evening.”

Photo by President Trump/Instagram

After President Trump posted the AI image of himself as the pope, the White House reshared the photo on its social media accounts. Both the president and his administration received backlash from Catholics who are still mourning the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday.

A papal conclave is expected to select a new pope on Wednesday.

President Trump Said The First Lady Thought the AI Image of Him As the Pope Was ‘Nice’

As he continued to discuss the controversial photo, President Trump said the First Lady, Melania, had positive thoughts about it.

“Actually, my wife thought it was cute,” he pointed out.”She said, ‘Isn’t that nice?'”

The president further reflected on the idea of him as pope and the sacrifices to be the Catholic Church’s leader.

“Actually, I would not be able to be married, though,” he noted. “To the best of my knowledge, popes aren’t big on being married, are they? Not that we know of.”

Acknowledging the criticism about the AI image, President Trump brushed it all off. “They can’t take a joke,” he said, referring to media outlets. “The Catholics loved it.”

When asked if the image should have been shared from the White House’s official social media accounts, President Trump said, “Give me a break.”

“Somebody did it in fun, it’s fine,” he then replied. “You have to have a little fun, don’t you?”