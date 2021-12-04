President Joe Biden Responds To Claims About Donald Trump In Mic Drop Moment

President Joe Biden has responded to claims from the new book by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about former president Donald J. Trump. In the book, The Chief’s Chief, Meadows writes that the former president tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days before his debate with Biden, putting the current president in danger of catching the deadly virus. Biden, who has made no secret of the disdain he holds for Trump, responded to the new allegations.

New Book From Former Staffer Makes Startling Allegations About Donald Trump

Mark Meadows will soon publish a book about his experience in the former president’s White House, including claims that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 earlier than public record had previously stated.

According to Meadow’s upcoming book, The Chief’s Chief, Trump tested positive with the coronavirus three days before his in-person debate with now president Joe Biden. Between his first positive test and the debate, Trump is alleged to have knowingly attended several in-person political events, including one attended by Gold Star families.

Trump Addressed Book’s Claim

Trump also traveled to New Jersey and Minnesota and attended several political rallies. During that time, Trump took multiple tests, one of which returned negative results, but it was soon obvious that he had contracted the virus. Trump has denied the allegations from his former chief of staff, saying in a statement, “The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.”

Regardless of Trump’s denials on the matter, Joe Biden was approached by reporters recently and asked his opinion on the news that his predecessor put him and others in danger of catching the COVID-19 virus during the 2020 election cycle.

President Joe Biden Responds To Claims

Asked by reporters if he felt Trump put him at risk during their debate last September, Biden dryly replied, “I don’t think about the former President,” before leaving the room.

Later that same day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director under both Biden and Trump, answered questions about the same topic and insisted, “I certainly was not aware of his test positivity or negativity.”

Under further questioning about whether the former president had put the current one at risk of the virus, Fauci explained, “I’m not going to specifically talk about who put who at risk. But I would say, as I’ve said, not only for an individual but for everybody, that if you test positive, you should be quarantining yourself.” Insights into the inner workings of former president Donald Trump’s White House and coronavirus response are sure to be in the book, which will be published on December 7.

Holiday Steals And Deals

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List



The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021



The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)



The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season



The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More