President Donald Trump Says He’s ‘Not Joking’ About Possibly Seeking a Third Term at the White House

A little more than two months after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump says he’s “not joking” about possibly seeking a third term as a world leader.

While speaking to NBC News over the weekend, President Trump said there were “methods” for going around the U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, which prohibits anyone from having more than two terms as the nation’s leader. He then clarified that he was “not joking” about his remarks.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” he said about running for a third term. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

When asked by the media outlet if he wanted another term as president, Trump said, “I like working.”

After being asked if he was serious about running for a third term, President Donald Trump said, “I’m not joking. But I’m not – it is far too early to think about it.”

As he spoke about one of the “methods” that would allow him to run for a third term, Trump said that Vice President JD Vance could run for office and then pass the role to him.

“But there are others too,” Trump added about the potential methods. However, he refused to share what other methods there are.

The 22nd Amendment Prohibits Donald Trump For Having a Third Term As President

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution limits the number of times a person can be elected to the office of President of the United States to two terms.

It also sets additional eligibility conditions for presidents who succeed to the unexpired terms of their predecessors.

Congress approved the 22nd Amendment in March 1947, nearly two years after Franklin Roosevelt’s death. He is the only president to have served more than two terms.

Although President Trump doesn’t seem to be focusing on a potential third term, U.S. Representative Andy Ogles recently crafted a resolution calling for the extension of presidential term limits. This would allow Trump to seek another term in office.

Trump ally Steve Bannon recently told News Nation that the world leader will “run and win again in 2028.” He also stated he thought “we’ll have a couple of alternatives” in determining how Trump will have a third term, despite the 22nd Amendment.