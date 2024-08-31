pregnant-margot-robbie-shows-off-her-baby-bump-black-bikini

A very pregnant Margot Robbie recently flaunted her growing baby bump in a black bikini while soaking up the sun in Italy. On Thursday, the 34-year-old Barbie star was spotted with her husband, Tom Ackerley, and friends on a getaway in Palmarola Island, Italy.

The beaming couple is savoring the final weeks of summer together before they welcome their first child.

Of course, images of Robbie sporting her baby bump while wearing a bikini found their way to social media.

The Daily Mail spotted the Australian actress joining in on some water sports despite her baby bump. Margot was fully embracing her downtime, relishing a refreshing dip in the sea before taking on the thrill of jet-skiing. Despite her pregnancy, she was eager to join her husband for an exhilarating ride on the jet ski.

The star radiated as she basked in the sun, enhancing her tan in a halterneck two-piece. Margot showed off her slicked-back, wet hair from a refreshing swim. At one point, she wore a sheer black cover-up, paired with a stylish brown straw hat and matching beach bag.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old film producer Tom showcased his beefy physique in a pair of red swim shorts.

https://twitter.com/PortalRobbie/status/1829624917131968528

The couple descended the cliffside toward the water, with Tom tenderly assisting his pregnant wife as they navigated the rocky terrain. Barefoot, Margot took extra precautions, mindful of the little one she was carrying inside her womb.

It seems the little one already has some top-shelf Hollywood Godparents… Margot and Tom were accompanied on their trip by film producer Brian Grazer and his wife, Veronica Smiley.

Fans React to a Very Pregnant Margot Robbie in a Bikini

Of course, denizens of the internet gushed over the first images of a very pregnant Margot Robbie flaunting her baby bump in a bikini.

Some fans were gobsmacked that last summer’s Barbie is this summer’s “Barbie Happy Family Pregnant Midge“.

“I DID NOT EVEN KNOW SHE’S PREGNANT TILL TODAY OMGGGG”, one fan wrote on X.

However, most onlookers simply marveled at how well the actress carried herself while pregnant.

“Margot is truly embracing the essence of motherhood,” one X denizen declared. “Pregnancy looks so pretty on her,” a second fan added. “Mother is really Mothering,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, one onlooker couldn’t help but crack wise at the expecting mother’s new figure, which aligns more with the average American woman. “She really let herself go,” they quipped.