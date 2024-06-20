Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Bandana Crop Top

Hailey Bieber gave fans yet another look at her blossoming baby bump in a new series of pictures she shared on social media.

In an Instagram slideshow on Wednesday, the model showcased her growing baby bump while adorably dressed in chic outfits. The 27-year-old displayed her bare belly in a strapless bandana crop top adorned with blue flowers, paired with matching floral underwear.

She complemented her look with a red manicure, silver hoop earrings, and a bow in her hair. Additionally, she ensured to showcase her new Pocket Blush in the Piggy shade. “just cute things 🦋🦋🐷🎀🩷🦋✨,” she wrote alongside the series of snaps.

Fans Rejoice at the Sight of Hailey Bieber’s Growing Baby Bump

Of course, fans bypassed the makeup shout-out and went straight to fawning over Hailey’s growing baby bump. Her fans seem to think her maternal glow is strong.

“Ur pregnancy literally made u glow more than before 💫”, one fan gushed. “pretty mommy 🫶🏼,” a second fan added. “MOM QUEEN!!! 💅🏻👑🔥✨”, a third fan exclaimed. Finally, another fan said what was on everyone’s mind: “Baby Bieber on the Way ❤️.”

In May, the makeup mogul and model announced that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first child. Just last week, Hailey admitted the baby bump wasn’t without its setbacks.

“So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?” she captioned an Instagram post recently. The image from her Instagram Stories showed off her baby bump while seated in a wooden chair.

In the photo, Hailey donned a green quarter-zip sweater paired with black shorts. Her hair was slicked back into an updo as she struck a pouty pose for the camera.

Hailey Bieber goes full duck lips over her recent pregnancy pains. (Image via Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

Last month, Hailey Bieber revealed an unexpected pregnancy side effect on her Instagram Stories.

She shared with her followers a glimpse of the various foods she’s been craving while expecting baby Bieber. She also kindly requested her fans to be understanding and refrain from judging her choices.

“Currently my biggest craving… egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce, and no you’re not allowed to judge!!”, Hailey wrote alongside a revolting picture of her holding a unique snack.