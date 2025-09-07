Powerball Winners Announced in Texas and Missouri for $1.8 Billion Jackpot

Two lucky winners from Missouri and Texas snagged the $1.79 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, ending a three-month dry spell.

The winning numbers for the game’s second-largest jackpot were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, along with the red Powerball number 17, per NBC News. The new millionaires will share the jackpot, choosing either $895 million over 29 years or a $410.3 million lump sum—before taxes, of course.

The lucky Texas ticket was purchased at Big’s 103 gas station in Fredericksburg, a rural city nestled in central Texas, about 75 miles west of Austin. The location of the winning ticket sale in Missouri remains unknown, and the identities of the winners have yet to be revealed.

This marks the 33rd Powerball jackpot win in Missouri, placing the state just behind Indiana, which holds the record with 39 wins. It is also the third time Texas has sold a winning Powerball jackpot ticket.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Meanwhile, fifteen lucky Powerball players have each secured a million-dollar prize by matching all five white balls in the recent massive drawing.

The winners hailed from across the country, with tickets sold in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Illinois (2), Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (2), Ohio (2), Oregon, Texas (2), and West Virginia, per The New York Post.

Powerball players from Kansas and Texas matched all five white balls and chose the Power Play option, doubling their winnings to an impressive $2 million.

Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot is the Second Largest in the Game’s History

The win is the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history, exceeding the $1.765 billion prize won by Theodorus Struyck and his group in 2023. Struyck, a 65-year-old from Frazier Park, opted for a lump sum payment of $744 million before taxes.

Saturday’s win also set a new 2025 jackpot record, surpassing the previous 526.5 million won in California on March 29. Over three months, several players became millionaires by matching all five white balls but not the red Powerball.

Saturday night’s win was the first Jackpot grand prize since a $204.5 million ticket was sold in California on May 31, which remains unclaimed.

Edwin Castro from California won the largest Powerball jackpot in history, $2.04 billion, on November 7, 2022.

Feeling lucky? The chances of hitting the Powerball jackpot are a staggering 1 in 292.2 million.