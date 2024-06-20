Post Malone Tattoos a ‘D—k’ on Steve-O’s Face During Bonnaroo Festival

Steve-O rang in his 50th birthday in a truly unique fashion: having Post Malone tattoo a private part on his face.

The concept surfaced earlier this month when the comedian and stuntman announced to fans that he planned to have Posty tattoo his face for his 50th birthday.

“Post Malone’s gonna tattoo a d—k on my forehead,” the Jackass star told Page Six when asked how he planned to celebrate the big day. “That’s the plan. He asked, ‘Is it going to be a chode?’ And I don’t even know what a chode is!”

He mentioned that his high standards for comedy motivated him, as he was determined to surpass all his previous stunts.

It all unfolded on June 14, during day 2 of the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee, the day after his actual birthday. Post Malone, headlining that night, tattooed a phallus and two drops above Steve-O’s right eye backstage at the festival.

Post Malone admires his handiwork. (Image via Twitter / Steve-O)

Steve-O posted footage of Post Malone giving him his face tattoo on X (formerly Twitter). “Post Malone Tattooed My Face! [alongside an eggplant emoji]” he captioned the footage.

Steve-O Has Specific Plans for His New Post Malone Ink

After getting the tattoo, Steve-O admitted he doesn’t plan to keep it forever. He got it as a means to challenge himself.

“Let me tell you why I got it. It’s to find out how long I last before I tap out and get it lasered off,” he explained. “I’m determined to make it at least through my next whole tour, which starts [June 21].” The tour concludes on August 18.

Steve-O flaunts Post Malone’s tattoo artistry. (Image via Twitter / Steve-O)

Of course, fans on X had thoughts about Steve-O’s new ink.

“I thought you were sober man, cause this isn’t a sober decision,” one fan implored. “Just when I thought my respect for SteveO couldn’t grow bigger,” a second fan quipped.

Other X users had advice on the comedian’s plans for the ink. “don’t get that lazered off this is a testament of self respect lmfao,” one Steve-O lover wrote. “You should get a matching one on the other side, and shave your eyebrows,” another fan wrote.” Also you probably shouldn’t take advice from me,” they added.

This isn’t Steve-O’s first ink rodeo with the renowned rapper. They swapped needles and gave each other matching ghost tattoos back in 2022.