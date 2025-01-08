Post Malone Surprises Single Mother With a $20,000 Tip

A Texas single mother was speechless and left in tears after receiving a generous $20,000 tip from American singer/rapper Post Malone.

While speaking to Music Mayhem about the amazing tip, the waitress, identified as Renee Brown, 30, recalled working a late-night shift at The Railyard in Houston, Texas, on Christmas Eve when Post Malone made an unexpected visit.

She was sad to be spending her holiday evening away from her 9-year-old daughter, Iliana.

“The day started off super slow, and I was just taking it as it was,” Brown said. “[I was] trying to be in a good mood for others while dealing with not being able to spend Christmas Eve with my daughter. We usually bake cookies and watch Christmas movies, and this was the first time I wasn’t able to do that.”

Brown further admitted that she was so sad to leave her daughter to go to work on Christmas Eve.

The Waitress Initially Didn’t Recognize Post Malone

While continuing to speak to Music Mayhem about her experience, Brown said she initially expected her Christmas Eve night to be slow and uneventful.

However, the bar got busy, and later in the night, Post Malone arrived alongside “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker Shaboozey. Brown admitted she didn’t recognize the rapper when he came in.

“I initially didn’t realize he was there,” Brown pointed out. “Until one of my coworkers from my second job came inside and told me that Austin [Post Malone] was outside on the patio. I thought he was kidding with me at first, then I kept seeing people go outside [and] I kept making drinks for like 30 minutes before curiosity got the best of me, and lo and behold, he was there.”

Post Malone and his crew hung out at the bar until it was closing time. When he requested his check, he was told that some of the bar regulars and his friends covered the bill.

“Everyone that he was with was also so kind and inviting,” Brown then recalled. “We had a great night jamming to songs on the jukebox.”

Malone insisted that Brown charge him for something so he could leave a tip for her.

“So he asked me to ring him up for a penny or anything, so I did,” Brown also noted. “I continued my close and collected all my checks and started to enter my tips. Then I got to his. It was a tip for $20,000.”

Brown then added that she couldn’t be more grateful for the unexpected tip she received from the rapper.

“Oblivious that God would send me a Christmas miracle,” she added. “This is hands down the most humble, personable celebrity I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. He changed my life on Christmas f***king Eve, and will forever be grateful. Thank you so much, Austin.”