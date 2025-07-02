Post Malone Will Have ‘More Fiddle, Pedal Steel, Guitar Solos’ on His Next Album

Post Malone is doubling down on his Honky Tonk dreams, promising a more traditional country album in the works.

Following the release of his 2024 album F-1 Trillion, the rapper-turned-rising country star is making waves alongside Jelly Roll with his massive Big Ass Stadium Tour. Amidst his busy schedule, he’s also dedicating time to create a new album—a heartfelt exploration of traditional country music.

Of course, many artists in recent years have decided to mesh their sound with country. However, musician Derek Wells, now part of Post Malone’s band, says the artist’s next album will embrace a classic country sound.

“There’s also more fiddle, pedal steel, guitar solos,” Wells recently told The Tennesseean. “Where we started as two feet over the line into traditional country on F-1 Trillion has turned into head, chest, shoulders, and feet across the line on where we’re headed with the next batch of songs.”

Post Malone Has Dallas Roots and Grew Up Listening to Country

The 29-year-old’s dedication to country music shouldn’t come as a surprise to longtime fans. A Dallas-area native, Malone grew up in a household deeply ingrained in music. His mother was a fan of Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton, while his father worked as an open-format wedding DJ, exposing him to a broad range of sounds.

“I want to make sure I do things with respect,” Malone told The Tennessean about his future in country music. “I feel honored that everyone has been accepting and patient with me.”

Details about the title and release date of Post Malone’s next country album are still unknown. His first album featured collaborations with artists like Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, and Luke Combs. However, it’s unclear if he’ll follow the same approach for this project.

However, he’s certainly prepared, with an impressive collection of songs ready to roll. In fact, it’s already confirmed that he has recorded 35 tracks for the project.

It’s “just a matter of which ones to rock and which ones to sock,” Malone explained to Billboard in April.

Malone is currently on his Big Ass Stadium Tour, with stops in North America and Europe, running through Sept. 14.