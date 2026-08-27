Post Malone Backs out of Big Music Festival, Replacements Revealed

Strummingbird is shaking up its 2026 lineup after Post Malone pulled out of the Australian country music festival.

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The event announced Wednesday, Aug. 26, that Tyler Childers, Sam Barber and James Johnston will join the lineup following Malone’s departure. Childers will perform at the Newcastle and Sunshine Coast shows, while Barber will appear at Ballarat. Johnston is scheduled to perform at all three events.

“We’re gutted to let you know that Post Malone will no longer be headlining Strummingbird, due to the recent postponement of his Asia and Australian tours,” the festival said in an Instagram statement.

The announcement came after Malone postponed his planned Asia and Australia tour dates. The festival did not provide additional details about why those dates were postponed.

While Malone’s exit was a blow to the event, organizers said they were excited about the artists joining the bill.

“While we are saddened by this news, we’re stoked to announce that Tyler Childers (Newcastle & Sunshine Coast only – Aus exclusive), Sam Barber (Ballarat only – Aus exclusive), and James Johnston (all shows) are joining the Strummingbird lineup in his place,” the statement read.

The three artists will join previously announced performers Bailey Zimmerman, Cooper Alan, Stella Lefty and Dexter & The Moonrocks, among others.

Strummingbird also acknowledged that Malone’s cancellation could change plans for some ticket holders. Fans who no longer want to attend can request refunds through Moshtix until 5 p.m. Sept. 3.

“We completely understand it, due to this news, Strummingbird 2026 is no longer for you,” organizers said. “If you’ve already got a ticket, refunds are available now via Moshtix until 5pm Thursday 3 September.”

Tickets remain available for the Newcastle, Ballarat and Sunshine Coast events, according to the festival.

Malone was performing on his Big Ass Stadium Tour when Strummingbird announced his withdrawal. No reason had been given for the postponement of his Asia and Australian dates at the time of the festival’s announcement.

The singer has also recently made headlines away from his music career. Malone reportedly proposed to his on-and-off girlfriend, Christy Lee, earlier this month. The reported engagement came after the pair reunited following their split last year.

Lee’s engagement ring is massive. Experts told PEOPLE the ring appears to be over 20 carats based on images.