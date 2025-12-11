popular-standup-comic-and-wife-welcome-first-child

A fan-favorite actress, comic, and podcaster has just added “mom” to her already impressive resume, welcoming her first child with her wife.

A Million Little Things star Cameron Esposito shared the happy news on Instagram, announcing the arrival of her first child with her wife, Katy Nishimoto.

“Yumi Young Esposito Nishimoto • 5lbs 5oz • 11/27/25 •,” Esposito wrote alongside a series of sweet snaps. “WE ARE OVER THE MOON,” she added.

The carousel of photos captures the heartwarming moment as Esposito and Nishimoto hold their newborn in the hospital. In the first image, Esposito, glowing with joy, lies in a hospital bed holding the baby up to the camera while Nishimoto lovingly poses beside them.

Another photo shows the couple beaming with happiness, and a third captures the tender moment of Nishimoto resting with the baby peacefully cradled in her arms.

Fans and Friends Congratulate Cameron Esposito and Katy Nishimoto on Their First Child

Of course, friends and fans flooded the comments section to congratulate the new family.

“Welcome to the parenting world!!! Sending our love to you all and recovery ease,” one fan gushed. “Yumi. You’re rad already. You hit the parent jackpot. Giddy up, kiddo,” another top comment read.

“The best parents!!” the comic’s A Million Little Things costar Lizzy Greene exclaimed. “Congratulations! A whole standup special ONE WEEK before giving birth? Next level legend behavior!” author Blair Imani added.

Before the big baby announcement, Esposito shared glimpses of the couple’s pregnancy journey. In August, the 44-year-old comic posted several photos highlighting her baby bump.

Posting body photos bc I didn’t know if I could carry & feel like myself,” she wrote alongside the post. “So far mostly do. Katy and I are super jazzed and really nervous. My abdomen looks really different in the morning and at night; apparently, that is part of it.”

Esposito was previously married to fellow stand-up comedian River Butcher from 2015 to 2018 and announced her marriage to Nishimoto in 2021.

New parents Cameron Esposito and Katy Nishimoto. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

An actor, activist, and comedian, Esposito is known for playing Greta Strobe in two seasons of A Million Little Things. The comic also headlined the Seeso comedy Take My Wife and appeared in shows like Comedy Bang! Bang!, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Drag Her!.