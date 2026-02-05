Popular Music Star of the ’60s and ’70s Dies After Stroke: LaMonte McLemore Was 90

Lamonte McLemore, a beloved singer and founding member of the Grammy-winning vocal group The 5th Dimension, has died at the age of 90.

His representative, Jeremy Westby, confirmed that McLemore passed away on Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to reports. Westby confirmed McLemore died of natural causes following complications from a stroke he suffered several years ago.

McLemore helped shape the sound of popular music in the late 1960s and early 1970s with The 5th Dimension, whose smooth blend of pop, soul, R&B and touches of psychedelia brought them widespread acclaim and crossover success. The group’s repertoire included timeless hits such as “Up, Up and Away” and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” both of which won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and became emblematic of their era.

Born Herman Lamonte McLemore in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 17, 1935, he led a remarkably varied career. Before his rise in music, he served in the U.S. Navy as an aerial photographer and briefly played minor league baseball. His photography skills later earned him work as a sports and celebrity photographer for publications including Jet, Ebony, and Harper’s Bazaar, making him one of the first African American photographers in mainstream magazine circles.

LaMonte McLemore Won Six GRAMMYs With The Fifth Dimension

The 5th Dimension formed in Los Angeles in the mid-1960s with LaMonte McLemore, Billy Davis Jr., Marilyn McCoo, Florence LaRue, and Ron Townson. Their sophisticated harmonies and radio-friendly sound resonated with audiences worldwide, earning six Grammy Awards and an enduring spot in music history. They also enjoyed chart success with songs like “Wedding Bell Blues,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” and “One Less Bell to Answer.”

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mieko McLemore, his daughter Ciara, son Darin, sister Joan and three grandchildren. Fans, fellow musicians and cultural commentators have paid tribute to McLemore’s influence, noting his role in bringing joy and harmony to generations of listeners.

Lamonte McLemore’s legacy will endure through the music he helped create and the paths he forged, both as a performer and a visual chronicler of the cultural moments he lived through.