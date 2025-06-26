Popular Music Festival Cancels for 2026, But Organizers Say It’s Just a ‘Gap Year’

Although the Boston Calling Music Festival will not take place next year, the organizers promise its return in 2027.

In a social media post, the Boston Calling organizers announced that the music festival has been canceled for 2026.

“To our fans, thank you for making this year’s Boston Calling such a wonderful experience,” the post reads. “Your energy, passion, and support mean the world to us.”

The organizers then wrote, “As we look ahead, Boston Calling will take a short break in 2026 as we gear up for an exciting return on the next weekend, June 4-6, 2027!”

The Boston Calling organizers then encouraged fans to stay tuned for updates. “Thank you again for making the festival a cherished summer tradition,” they added.

The organizers also put in the social posts that 2026 is a “gap year.”

According to its website, the Boston Calling is a 3-day, multi-stage outdoor music festival that features “the biggest and best acts in live music.”

The event also features “visual arts,” a 100-foot Ferris wheel, and more than 30 food vendors.

Among those who performed at the 2025 festival were Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Band, Fall Out Boy, Avril Lavigne, and Vampire Weekend.

Disappointed Boston Calling Music Festival Fans Sound Off About the News

Following the news that the Boston Calling Music Festival won’t be back in 2026, fans took to social media to vent about the situation.

“It’s been a tradition with my girls,” one fan wrote. “What will we do over Memorial Day weekend now?”

Another fan pleaded with the festival’s organizers not to cancel the event. “Don’t do this to us, don’t skip this year,” they wrote. “Keep it on Memorial Day weekend. It’s excellent to have the day after off to rest and relax on the holiday.”

Ryan Gavey, who previously performed at the festival, said he hoped to perform in 2026. “There are a lot of not only just musicians and artists, but I think just a lot of engineers and lighting engineers. People that do kind of rely on a certain income.”

Meanwhile, Boston WZLX radio host Chuck Nowlin shared his thoughts about he cancellation and why he believes the organizers made the decision. “I think changing from Memorial Day weekend can only help them,” Nowlin said. “I think doing it the weekend after that makes it a lot easier for people to get to this show from ll over the country.”