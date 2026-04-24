Pop Star Undergoes Urgent Tooth Extraction Amidst Her Big Concert Tour

A member of the globally popular K-pop group Twice has undergone an urgent tooth extraction during an ongoing international tour, drawing concern from fans and renewed scrutiny of the group’s demanding schedule.

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Momo, a Japanese singer and performer, revealed that she had the procedure while in Chicago during the North American leg of Twice’s “This Is For” world tour. She shared the update with fans via the Bubble messaging platform. There, she explained that severe tooth pain forced her to seek immediate treatment.

The artist said the pain escalated during performances in Chicago earlier this month. They had become so intense that she could not sleep. She visited a local dentist the following morning, where doctors determined that a previously treated tooth, one that had undergone a root canal, had worsened significantly.

Momo Was Given No Choice But To Pull Out Her Tooth

“If I wanted proper treatment, I might have had to go back to Korea,” she wrote. “But realistically, it would still be more than a week before I could go back and even if I did return to Korea, I wouldn’t have time to get the treatment.”

“So I had no choice but to remove the tooth.”

Apparently, her tooth wasn’t “at the point where it absolutely had to be extracted” initially. But the demanding tour schedule meant she “still had to perform,” giving her no time to get it sorted.

“I didn’t want to pull it, but I had no choice.”

She also warned that swelling on one side of her face might be visible during appearances following the extraction.

Twice has been performing across North America as part of a large-scale tour spanning dozens of cities worldwide. The group launched the tour in 2025 and continues to travel extensively, with upcoming performances scheduled in Asia and Europe.

The incident has intensified discussions among fans about the physical toll of such rigorous touring schedules. Other members have also experienced health issues in recent months, adding to concerns about workload and recovery time.

Despite the setback, Momo has continued participating in tour activities, demonstrating resilience while managing her recovery.