Pop Star Ditches Talent Agency Over Owner’s Connection With Jeffrey Epstein

Standing by her beliefs, pop star Chappelle Roan has cut ties with talent agency Wasserman after its CEO, Casey Wasserman, appeared in recently released documents from the Jeffrey Epstein Files.

In an Instagram Stories post on Monday, Roan confirmed that Wasserman was no longer representing her. “I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well,” she wrote. “No artist, agent, or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply withour own moral values.”

“I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists,” she continued. “And I refuse to passively stand by. Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity.”

Roan further stated, “This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Other artists who have severed ties with the talent agency over the years. Most recently, Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, Beach Bunny, and Wednesday moved on. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish left the agency in 2024 following a scandal.

Casey Wasserman Previously Spoke out About Appearing in the Epstein Files

Roan’s departure comes just weeks after Casey Wasserman addressed the fact that his name appeared in the Epstein files.

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” he said. “I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.”

He further spoke out about his involvement with Epstein. “As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

According to Deadline, several political figures have also questioned Wasserman’s involvement in the 2028 Olympics. They believe the Chairman and President of the major sporting event is a “distraction” from the games and Los Angeles.

“Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous effort needed to prepare for 2028,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn recently told The Los Angeles Times.

County supervisor Lindsey Horvat also criticized Wasserman. “LA28 has lauded the likelihood of having more women participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games than ever before in history. What does that mean when the organization is led by an intimate friend of a convicted human trafficker? Now is the time for LA28 to demonstrate how much they truly value women.”

Los Angeles City Council members Hugo Soto-Martínez, Monica Rodriguez, and Imelda Padilla, and state Sen. Lena Gonzalez have called for Wasserman to step down.

However, IOC president Kirsty Coventry has since dismissed Wasserman’s involvement in the Epstein files.