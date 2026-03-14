Pop Star Reveals Devastating Health Diagnosis: ‘It Caught Up with Me’

A beloved pop star has revealed a harrowing health diagnosis on social media, sharing that she has lived with the ailment for years.

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On March 13, Doja Cat revealed she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD). The 30-year-old discussed her diagnosis on TikTok while defending Chappell Roan, who was recently criticized for filming paparazzi after asking them to leave her alone.

“I’ve learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I’m happy, to pretend that I don’t like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay,” the “Paint the Town Red” singer said. “I’ll get it done. And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I’m now struggling with BPD.”

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that impacts how people see themselves and others. Its symptoms include intense and unstable relationships, impulsivity, a distorted self-image, and extreme emotions.

Doja Cat also explained that she has been “struggling” with BPD for “probably forever” and described the experience as “agonizing.”

“I’ve been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I’ve made it so far, and I still make mistakes,” she added.

Doja Cat Tips Her Hat to Chappell Roan

Later in the TikTok video, the singer expressed her respect for Roan, saying she “can be uncomfortable, comfortably in front of people, and protect herself and be honest.”

“I had to learn how to be honest,” the “Wine Pon You” hitmaker said, adding she “had to learn how to be honest with myself; I lied to myself for years, for most of my life, and to see her sit there, and I love it.”

“I love that she can do that without hurting people,” Doja Cat continued. “She hasn’t hurt one person by being herself, and that shows that I can do the same.”

Doja Cat performing at Coachella in 2024. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Meanwhile, fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for the pop star’s candid post.

“This is refreshing. The way you are validating Chappell Roan, people are too quick to tear people apart. Girl, you keep spreading this awareness,” one top comment read.

“Being this open about BPD takes a lot of courage. You’re doing amazing, and a lot of people appreciate your honesty,” another fan of the pop star added.

Another fan shared the experience with BPD.

“I was diagnosed with BPD 11 years ago. It does get better! And it comforts me knowing my favourite musical artist goes through the same struggles as me. Thanks for being open with your diagnosis, Doja! Much love!” the thoughtful fan wrote.