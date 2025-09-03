Pop Star Announces He’s Engaged, and the Wedding Is Reportedly Days Away

Internationally acclaimed pop star Kim Jong-kook has officially announced that he’s engaged… and the wedding bells might ring very soon.

Kim Jong-kook debuted with the group Turbo in September 1995. The 49-year-old has been a solo singer since 2001 and has appeared in shows like Running Man and My Ugly Baby.

The pop star and TV personality recently announced that his wedding will be held privately in Seoul with close friends and family.

“It’s even more meaningful to make this new start in the significant year of his 30th debut anniversary,” his reps told Soompi. “It would be great if many people could send warm support and congratulate him,” they added.

“Although I prepared in my heart that a day would arrive in which I would personally write this letter and share it, I feel even more nervous than I could have ever imagined now that I am writing this letter,” the pop star explained in a handwritten statement.

“I’m posting this letter to inform first the fans who always trusted and supported me, standing by ‘Kim Jong-kook, the person’ for such a long time. I’m getting married,” he added.

“This is my 30th debut anniversary, and instead of making the album I wanted, I made my ‘other half’ instead,” he joked. “Thanks to the fans who have been my greatest strength for such a long time, I am getting married and taking on a new challenge in life again.”

An alleged insider told My Daily recently, “Kim Jong-kook will have a wedding with a non-celebrity in Seoul on September 5th.”

He added, “As it is known earlier, the wedding is held in a small way by inviting only acquaintances close to the family.”

“I understand that colleagues who were active in the same program were also invited,” the insider gushed.