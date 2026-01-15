Pop Singer Was Hospitalized Over the Holidays, Underwent Surgery for GERD

A popular singer, songwriter, and actress was hospitalized over the holidays and underwent surgery for GERD.

“Root Beer Float” singer Olivia O’Brien recently detailed her hospitalization, surgery, and recovery in a seemingly never-ending series of social media posts.

First, the 26-year-old took to TikTok, showing off footage of her jamming out to music while lying in a hospital bed.

“totally gonna milk the hospital pics as i always do. but lowkey this is way more surgery prep than i have ever had and I’m lowkey scurrrred hopefully i don’t die xx love u guys x”



Over the footage, she wrote, “boutta be GERD free with a bionic esophagus. FREEDOM! i’m coming for you!”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease, is a chronic form of acid reflux. It’s often treated with surgery to tighten the junction between the stomach and the esophagus. This can be done through a common procedure called Nissen fundoplication or by implanting a newer device called LINX, which is a ring of tiny magnets.

In a flurry of social media posts, the singer kept fans updated with her hospital adventures: asking for liquid diet tips, sharing a moment of panic after pulling out her IV, rocking Spock ears in a selfie, watching Elf from her hospital bed (thanks to a dad-shared video), and casually showing off her surgery incision (and her abs too).

Singer Gives Double Thumbs Up From Hospital Bed

Then, on Dec. 19, the “Sociopath” singer once again updated fans on her recovery following her surgery for GERD,

“i got a hospital bracelet AND anklet. so lit,” she wrote alongside a series of shots of herself in a hospital bed.

O’Brien was clearly in good spirits, noting her new couch and asking fans for recommendations for fun things to binge as she recovered.

“also my new sofa came!!!! anyway drop the names of movies and tv shows i should watch while i’m recovering plssss <3” she wrote.

“Hope ur recovery process goes smoothly!!! New Girl and Friends are my comfort shows!” one helpful fan wrote in the comments.

The photo dump also included her signature sofa, a very good dog, a bold “no-pants-no-problem” selfie, and a raw look at her stomach showing off her brand-new surgical battle scars.

Of course, the singer’s ordeal and public sharing of it weren’t quite over yet.

On Dec. 30, O’Brien shared a recovery update post-GERD surgery, looking happy, healthy, and thriving. The photo carousel had it all: coffee outings, shopping adventures, and, of course, the obligatory bathroom selfie or two.

The singer shared in the caption: “everything i have done since i have been able to be human again after my surgery yayyyyyyyyyyy !!!! i feel like one of those people who is so overly positive about being alive and just smiles at everyone bc i am so grateful to not be in pain anymore lmao.”

“That’s so real. I felt like one of those happy women in a tampon commercial after my appendectomy. The sky is bluer,” one fan quipped in the comments section.