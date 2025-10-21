Pop Singer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack on Stage: RIP to Omid Jahan

Internationally beloved pop singer Omid Jahan has died suddenly while performing onstage.

Jahan, 44, passed away after suffering a heart attack during a live performance on September 13 in Bam, southeastern Iran, per Iran Front Page. According to the outlet, Jahan collapsed on stage during the opening night of the city’s Date Festival. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated.

Earlier, the head of Bam’s Culture and Islamic Guidance Office stated the singer was scheduled for multiple performances at the festival, which ran until September 18.

Jahan, whose full name is Omid Pouladi Jahan, was born in February 1982 in Abadan. As the son of Mahmoud Jahan, a renowned singer from southern Iran, he grew up immersed in music and began singing and playing instruments at an early age. His family later moved to Bushehr and eventually settled in Tehran.

He began his professional career in 2004. His debut unofficial album, Pesare Jonoobi (Southern Boy), and Papati (Barefoot) in 2006, established him as a popular figure in Iranian pop. Jahan’s energetic performances and southern-style rhythms earned him a wide fan base nationwide.

Omid Jahan Also Enjoyed a Career in Film

Omid Jahan collaborated with major artists, including Mohsen Chavoshi, and performed at prominent venues like Tehran’s Milad Tower. Per IMDb, he also appeared in films such as Daghet Nabinoom (2021), Veyli Veyli (2020), and Hasrat (2020). With 1.3 million Instagram followers, he often shared moments from his life on social media.

Of course, Jahan’s fans took to the internet to grieve the late singer’s passing.

“The songs he created will ripple across the world for years, decades even, long past the ones who are mourning today,” one mourning fan wrote. “His voice will continue to find its way into the ears and hearts of those it is meant to reach, in bedrooms and on dance floors. This is the power of art. It does not die with the artist. It becomes immortal.”