Pop Singer Cancels Music Festival Performance Amidst ‘Heavy’ Grief Over Death of Friends

Pop singer Begonia withdrew from a major music festival following the tragic loss of her friends.

Brendan Berg, bassist for Royal Canoe, and his partner, Olivia Michalczuk, a music journalist, died in a car accident on July 1. They were 42 and 31.

The incident happened at 3:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Bowsman, Manitoba, Canada, according to CBC News. Investigators say a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit Berg’s parked car on the highway’s eastern edge, rolling it into the ditch. Two passengers in the other vehicle were critically injured and hospitalized.

Begonia, real name Alexa Dirk, took to Instagram to let her fans know she wouldn’t be playing the Northern Lights Festival Boréal in Sudbury, Ontario.

“Like so many others in our Winnipeg community and beyond right now, my band and I are feeling a grief that seems impossible to understand,” the veteran Winnipeg singer began. “The sudden and senseless passing of Brendan Berg and Olivia Michalczuk has truly left a forever mark on nearly everyone I know.”

“We had every intention of playing in Sudbury at The Northern Lights Boreal festival this Sunday, but to be honest, this grief just feels too heavy, too fresh, and too unpredictable,” Begonia continued.

“In light of that, we are unable to play the festival. As crushing as it is to miss, it’s more important for us to take care with our friends and family right now. We don’t take these kinds of decisions lightly, so please know I’m sorry and I hope you all understand,” she added.

Northern Lights Festival Boréal is a long-running summer music festival in Sudbury, Ontario, held annually since 1972, even continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pop Singer Begonia Notes ‘Beautiful Tributes’ Following the News of Her Friends’ Deaths

Begonia also took a moment to highlight the outpouring of support in the wake of Brendan Berg and Olivia Michalczuk’s passing.

“I’ve been seeing so many beautiful tributes the last couple of days,” she wrote. “Did they even realize how loved and revered they were?! It’s incredible, to say the least.”

“Brendan and Olivia’s legacy to me is one of joy and connection, of really LIVING and LOVING, of community and friendship, of honesty and comfort. A million words that a post simply can’t contain. We will miss them terribly.

“Brendan and Olivia FOREVER,” Begonia concluded.

Of course, fans showed their support for the “Juniper” singer in the comments section of her post.

“It is a time to be extra kind and gentle to ourselves. Sending all of you peace and patience as you process this tragedy,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry. Be gentle with yourself, and keep those precious memories close. Sending love,” another fan added.