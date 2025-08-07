Pop Music Star Stricken With ‘Back Pain,’ Cancels Festival Performance

Pop music fans were left disappointed as a major star canceled their festival performance, citing sudden back pain.

South Korean boy group Monsta X’s resident bad boy rapper, I.M (Im Chang-kyun), is taking a rain check on Waterbomb Busan 2025. On July 25, Starship Entertainment announced via the fan platform Berriz that I.M is sitting this one out due to back pain—because even bad boys need to rest their backs sometimes.

“Recently, MONSTA X member I.M visited the hospital after experiencing back pain and was advised by medical professionals to rest and undergo treatment,” Starship Entertainment explained. “Currently, I.M is focusing on recovery while undergoing treatment and taking time to rest.”

I.M of the boy band Monsta X in 2024. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

“As a result, we regret to inform you that he will not be able to participate in WATERBOMB BUSAN 2025,” Starship Entertainment continued.

“As this decision was made with the artist’s health as our top priority, we ask for your kind understanding. Starship Entertainment will do everything we can to support I.M’s speedy recovery.”

Waterbomb is the ultimate summer music festival, blending K-pop, hip-hop, and EDM with a splash of fun. Since its 2015 debut in Seoul, it has expanded globally, offering epic performances, photo opportunities, and delicious food. True to its name, expect water cannons, pool parties, water gun fights, and even zip-lining and bungee jumping.

With all that slippery hijinks and high-energy chaos, it’s no surprise Monsta X’s I.M. had to tap out—back pain doesn’t play around.

The Pop Star’s Back Pain May Have Been a Problem For Some Time

Meanwhile, I.M.has had some health issues for months. Back in May, it was announced that he would be stepping back from the group to rest.

However, dropping out of Waterbomb Busan 2025 was the first time the rapper’s reps admitted he was suffering from back pain.

Monsta X is a South Korean boy group formed through the survival show No.Mercy by Starship Entertainment. The group has six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. Former member Wonho left in 2019. They debuted on May 14, 2015, with their EP Trespass.

Monsta X performing at the CHANEL N5 In The Snow event, The Standard High Line, NYC in 2019. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Known for their aggressive style blending hip hop, EDM, and pop, Monsta X has influenced the fourth generation of K-pop. They are often referred to as the “Next Generation Beast Idol.”