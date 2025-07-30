pop-culture-icon-officially-dating-major-movie-star-after-starring-in-film-together

Love is in the air as a pop culture icon and major movie star seemingly hard-launches their new relationship.

While at The Naked Gun premiere in London last week, co-stars Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson were extra affectionate towards each other while walking the red carpet. At one point, Anderson was spotted kissing Neeson on the cheek.

A source close to the new couple described the romance as being “budding” and “in the early stages.”

“It’s sincere,” the insider told PEOPLE. “And it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

They also pointed out that Anderson and Neeson are “enjoying each other’s company” as the duo promote their new comedy.

Following the London premiere, Anderson took to her Instagram to post photos of the event. Among the pictures was one of her smiling while looking at Neeson.

“From London to Berlin… this tour has been full of smiles, laughter, and so much love,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to everyone who came out to giggle with us (and watch on the big screen). NYC next.”

According to IMDb, The Naked Gun follows Neeson’s character, Frank Drebin Jr., who has a “particular set of skills,” as he leads Police Squad and saves the world.

Others who star in the film include Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, and Liza Koshy.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson Publicly Praised Each Other Months Before Their Romance

Months before the relationship hit the spotlight, Liam Neeson and Pamela had nothing but praise for one another.

The movie star declared he was madly in love with the pop culture icon in October 2024. “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with,” he told PEOPLE. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

During the same interview, Anderson described Neeson as “the perfect gentleman” who “brings the best out” of people with respect, kindness, and depth of experience.”

“It was an absolute honor to work with him,” she stated.

Anderson further shared in May of this year that she and Neeosn bonded over their shared “love of literature and a good laugh.”

“We had many dinners out with the cast,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I invited him and his assistant over for romantic dinners with me and my assistant so our relationship stayed ‘professionally romantic’ during filming.”

She said earlier this month that she has a “friend forever” with Neeson.