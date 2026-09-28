Pokémon Cards Reportedly Returning to Major Fast Food Chain

If you love Pokémon and chicken McNuggets, get excited. There may be a new Pokémon Happy Meal toy coming.

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PokéBeach exclusively announced that there will be a Happy Meal x Pokemon TCG promotion happening in the United States from November 5 to December 9. And for those outside of the U.S., don’t worry, it’s coming to other countries, but there are no firm dates.

There will be 15 cards available in the Happy Meal. But as of right now, it hasn’t been confirmed which cards will be featured. In past collaborations, the cards included in the infamous box are always reprints.

This year, there will be a choice between a Pokémon toy or Pokémon Essential Handbook. The toy may be a card display, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

Currently, everything is subject to change, but McDonald’s will likely be sharing more information soon.

The release of the Pokémon Happy Meal is likely to cause a lot of chaos. When certain Happy Meal toys are popular, people tend to go wild and buy them all up.

When McDonald’s released Pokémon cards with Happy Meals in 2021 to celebrate the 25th anniversary, people began buying the toys in bulk. According to NintendoLife, boxes of cards were being intercepted before making it into the store, leaving parents and children upset.

The cards then turned up on sites like eBay, where they were going for $5 and $20 per pack.

No word yet on whether or not McDonald’s will put any sort of buying restrictions on Happy Meals to try and keep them in the hands of those who really want them.